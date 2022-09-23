Is now the time to buy back into markets?

An investor wonders whether to put cash to work or wait for a downturn

He also asks about the best asset allocation calls to make

Reader Portfolio Paul 69 Description £500,000 Sipp, £2mn property and £200,000 in land in addition to annuity and state pension income Objectives Generate 10 per cent growth each year as a source of additional funds Portfolio type Investing for growth

Paul is 69 and retired. He receives around £35,000 a year from annuities, while he and his wife get a combined £20,000 a year from the state pension. The couple has land worth £200,000, and a property worth £2mn minus a £250,000 equity-release mortgage. Paul has around £500,000 in a self-invested personal pension (Sipp), while his wife has £32,000.