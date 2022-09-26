Private Investor's Diary: Reducing recession risks

July's rally continued into August until the chairman of the Federal Reserve brought it to an abrupt halt. In his annual speech at Jackson Hole, he made it very clear that the central bank would stay the course on its quest to bring down inflation. Jerome Powell disabused those anticipating a so-called 'pivot' to an easing of monetary policy. His speech on 19 August triggered an abrupt end to the summer rally, with equities, commodities and bonds all selling off.

Powell showed how serious the Federal Reserve is with a further 0.75 per cent hike in interest rates at its September meeting. All the major equity markets save the Nikkei 225 fell in August. The Nasdaq was down 5.2 per cent, CAC 40 -5 per cent, DAX -4.8 per cent and the S&P 500 -4.2 per cent. September is not looking much better.

Confidence in the UK economy seems to be waning. Sterling dropped 4.7 per cent against the US dollar to 1.16. It's not just down to US dollar strength, as sterling also fell 3 per cent against the euro. September has seen sterling fall further to $1.10 against the dollar, its lowest since 1985. The 10-year gilt yield rose from 1.8 per cent to an eight-year high of 2.8 per cent over the month. A further sell-off in September has seen the 10-year gilt yield rise further to 3.7 per cent. Government borrowing costs are increasing. The new prime minister must bolster confidence in the UK as a top priority. While the FTSE All-Share was off only 1.7 per cent in August, the more economically sensitive FTSE Mid-250 and FTSE Aim All-Share were off 5.5 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively.