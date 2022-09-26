Solving a logistical underperformance

First-half adjusted pre-tax profit down 13 per cent to £3.1mn

Net borrowings up from £4.8mn to £8mn

Interim dividend axed

The new management team at Braintree-based Xpediator (XPD: 28.5p) have work to do to achieve house broker Zeus Capital’s flat full-year underlying pre-tax profit estimate of £9mn after the international freight management services group posted a double-digit profit reversal (from £3.6mn to £3.1m) in the first half on 49 per cent higher revenue of £189mn.

The result excludes a raft of one-off items, which sent first half reported pre-tax profits plunging 90 per cent to £0.23mn after accounting for £0.3mn of restructuring costs, a £1.5mn non-cash impairment charge on one of its businesses, Delamonde Anglia, a £0.7mn non-cash amortisation charge relating to acquisitions, and an additional £0.3mn accounting charge for interest, a quirk of IFRS16 accounting.