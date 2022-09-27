Bargain Shares: On the upgrade

First-half pre-tax profit rises 93 per cent on 22 per cent higher revenue of £46mn

Improving revenue mix and strong order book underpin EPS upgrades of 31.5 per cent to 26.4p (2022) and 29.7 per cent to 32.1p (2023)

Net cash position improves dramatically since period end

Barnsley-based Billington (BILN:215p), one of the UK's leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, is not only delivering the profit recovery I had hoped for when selecting the shares in my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio, but has prompted analysts to push through massive earnings upgrades, buoyed by a strong order book, improving revenue mix and sales pipeline.

House broker finnCap raised its full-year pre-tax profit estimate by 30 per cent to £3.9mn on maintained annual revenue forecasts of £90mn, implying pre-tax profits will treble this year on 9 per cent higher revenue. The group’s structural steel business continues to operate at near full capacity, fulfilling contracts in growth areas such as distribution warehouses, and has secured several larger-than-average contracts at improved margin, particularly in the data centre, energy from waste and industrial sectors. This improves sales visibility into 2023, hence why finnCap analyst David Buxton raised his revenue estimate by 15 per cent to £115mn for 2023, which produces a 20 per cent upgrade in pre-tax profits to £4.8mn and a near 30 per cent uplift in earnings per share (EPS) to 32.1p.