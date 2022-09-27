On a recovery mission

Underlying pre-tax profit up 5 per cent to £1.9mn on 10 per cent higher revenue of £37.5mn

Net debt reduced by 31 per cent to £7.1mn since start of 2022

Acquisition obligations slashed to £2.5mn

Global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty coupled with rising inflation and the cost of living crisis are creating challenges that few businesses are immune from. However, UK advertising and marketing specialist The Mission Group (TMG:49p) continues to build on its strong trading momentum in the first half and has reiterated full-year guidance. House broker Shore Capital's forecasts point towards adjusted pre-tax profit growing 12 per cent to £8.4mn on 9 per cent higher revenue of £79.2mn to deliver earnings per share (EPS) of 7.1p and a dividend per share of 2.5p.

A focus on the higher growth technology and healthcare segments (14 and 8 per cent of 2021 revenue, respectively) is underpinning the resilient performance as is growth from North America (9 per cent of 2021 revenue). Mission has offices in both San Francisco and Seattle where Amazon Web Services is a top-five client. In fact, around 13 per cent of group revenue was generated overseas last year, so Mission is benefiting from the higher sterling value of these foreign earnings. The group is winning new international clients, too, including Taiwanese electrical group Phihong Technology. Domestically, retirement homes specialist McCarthy & Stone and specialty chemicals group Croda have been added to a growing client roster of blue-chip companies.