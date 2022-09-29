Ideas Farm: Utility value

Trading updates from SSE and United Utilities

Why the outlook for both stocks has changed

Since David Cameron formed a government in May 2010, shares in FTSE 100 members SSE (SSE) and United Utilities (UU.) have been worth holding. While neither has seen glittering share price gains, both have comfortably beaten the 116 per cent total return from the FTSE All-Share, by 100 and 102 percentage points, respectively.

This might not have made them stock market stars of the post-GFC world, but these are still good returns for the type of equity risk seen to many as ‘bond proxies’. By gambling on the continuing demand for water and power in the UK, investors who reinvested dividends tripled their money.