On a positive trajectory

Annual pre-tax profit of $34.8mn, the first since 2019

$38.3mn unrealised gain on aircraft purchase rights

Shares trading 65 per cent below book value

Aircraft leasing companies, Avation (AVAP:102p) returned to profitability in the 2021/22 financial year, although reported pre-tax profit of $34.5mn did benefit from a $38.3mn gain on aircraft purchase rights. Nonetheless, the business is clearly heading in the right direction, hence why the share price has rallied 31 per cent in a falling market since the interim results, vindicating my call to bottom fish at the time (‘On a recovery mission’, 10 March 2022).

The optimism also reflects improving fleet utilisation rates as aircraft returned to the company during the pandemic have either been sold or leased to new airline customers (at commercial market rates) as the travel industry steadily emerges from the pandemic. Chairman Jeff Chatfield says Avation is seeing “increased levels from airlines to either buy or lease aircraft at sustainable lease rates, senior lenders willing to lend [against aircraft assets] and improved utilisation.”