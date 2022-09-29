On the money

End user spend up 16 per cent to $2.09bn

Aim-traded technology group Bango (BGO:195p) has reported better than expected first half results and is already generating material synergies from last month’s acquisition, the global payments business of NTT Docomo, a Japanese mobile network operator with 85mn subscribers (‘Targeting lowly rated technology shares’, 29 August 2022). Bango is a provider of a state-of-the-art mobile payment platform enabling smartphone users to charge purchases made in app stores straight to their mobile phone account, a business with a global footprint.

In the first four weeks since the deal completed, the group has delivered a third of the planned $21mn annualised cost synergies. The acquisition has added new merchants (Tidal, Discovery, Paramount+ and Jetstar to name but a few), expanded Bango's footprint in carrier billing for physical goods, and scaled up its merchant user base for upselling data analytics services. It is generating revenue synergies, too, as Bango has just signed an agreement with Moviestar Mexico, a subsidiary of Telefonica, to streamline payments through direct carrier billing, thus increasing adoption of Moviestar’s digital content and services.