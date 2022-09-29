Picking a platform for the whole family

Some platforms have a linking feature that makes managing multiple accounts easier

Account linking does not typically come with cheaper fees

But there are a couple of exceptions

To the rest of the world, investors are sometimes like an alien species. Not only do they use mysterious words such as volatility and dividend yield, spend significant chunks of time looking at spreadsheets and find comfort in the universally daunting task of managing their finances – they even seem to enjoy it.

But even the most fearless number crunchers among us can falter when faced with the amount of admin work that is sometimes required when it comes to investing and personal finance. That burden that skyrockets if you are lucky enough to be in charge of making investment decisions for the rest of the family – your spouse, your children, your parents and perhaps even a couple of grandchildren.