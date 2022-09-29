Ten Entertainment looks strikingly undervalued

As one recession warning after another begins to flash red across the economy, investors are understandably pondering if there is such a thing as a downturn-proof sector.

One somewhat leftfield option that could fit the bill is tenpin bowling. Analysts at brokerage Numis recently pointed to leading operators’ high margins, activity well above pre-pandemic levels and solid balance sheets, and noted the defensive attractions of the sector. The recent results from the global market leader, Bowlero (US:BOWL), support this bullish view. Like-for-like sales for the June-end fourth quarter were reportedly 53 per cent ahead of their pre-pandemic comparators, while cash profit margins were up by over 1,000-basis points. If that kind of momentum seems enticing, investors can always go a few frames with the $2.1bn (£1.9bn) company. But there are also much cheaper options closer to home for investors keen to add a fresh spin to their portfolios, and one stands out right now.

Strike! That’s what investors in Ten Entertainment (TEG) must have been thinking after last week’s release of results for the half year to 26 June. Management highlighted “a new sustainable baseline” for demand that is 30 per cent higher than pre-pandemic. Post-period sales were also up against last year despite the difficult trading conditions of a baking hot summer (never conducive to herding consumers into the bowling lanes) and a challenging (and wetter) 2021 comparative period that benefited from significant pent-up demand after the relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

The company, which previously traded on Aim as Essenden, operates 48 bowling and family entertainment centres under the Tenpin brand in the UK. It was taken private by Harwood Capital in 2015 but returned to the market in 2017, and now counts the private equity group as a 16 per cent shareholder.

In the first half of 2022, sales surged to £63mn and reported like-for-like (LFL) revenue stood 46 per cent higher than 2019. LFL footfall growth was also up by more than a third compared with the same period. Dividends also resumed. Analysts reacted bullishly, with joint house broker Peel Hunt raising its full-year pre-tax profit forecast by 7 per cent, taking its profit expectation three-quarters higher than it was at the start of the year. The consensus forecast, which according to FactSet has been rising steadily throughout the year, is for sales to come in just shy of £140mn by 2024.

An “inflation-busting” strategy

One of the key arguments for bowling companies’ defensiveness is the resilient consumer proposition: compared with other leisure activities, the price of hitting the lanes is both attractive to bowlers and unlikely to prove too difficult for operators to maintain. Investment manager Mark Slater, whose funds collectively own 12 per cent of Ten Entertainment, points out that bowling is the “cheapest form of family entertainment” in the UK, a fact that helped put the leisure activity on a positive growth trajectory even before the pandemic.

Ten Entertainment has stuck by a commitment to freeze prices at 2019 levels in a bid to attract footfall and position itself as an all-week, value-for-money choice for consumers. According to the company, the average price of a game of bowling in the half-year period was £5.19 (including VAT). This was actually 2.1 per cent cheaper than in the same period in 2019, all before inflation is factored in.

Keeping prices down seems to be paying off. Average revenue per customer was up by 7 per cent to £15.98 and the adjusted operating margin hit a record 24.8 per cent in the half despite the lack of pricing action. Post-rent cash profit margins were over 35 per cent, and wage costs weren’t demanding at 18 per cent of sales – this was the same level as in 2019, which is noticeable given wage inflation pressures across the economy. Management said that “higher level of sales creates operational gearing benefits that mean the business is more profitable from an operating margin basis even though there has been some significant cost inflation”.

Indeed, while other sectors are being battered by the impact of soaring costs, Ten Entertainment looks relatively well-positioned when it comes to inflationary headwinds. Volume growth is offsetting higher costs, with management confident that solid footfall levels will help neutralise pressures in 2023 and limit the need for price increases. And the company has fixed over 90 per cent of its energy requirements to the autumn of 2024 at 2020 prices. Not many businesses can say the same as they nervously ponder surging winter bills despite government action to lessen the pain.

Singer Capital Markets analysts said the latest results “reinforce that TEG is less exposed to the key cost inflation categories” and highlighted Ten’s low operational gearing, which they peg at a “2.5 per cent EPS sensitivity to a 1 per cent sales change”. If accurate, this also suggests reported profits could rip higher if more consumers choose to ‘trade down’ to ten-pin bowling from other activities.

Strategic investment

Low exposure to cost pressures and an operating margin expected to hit 26 per cent this year mean that Ten Entertainment is in a strong position to invest for future growth. A robust balance sheet also helps. Exclude rental lease liabilities on the alleys it runs, and the company is now in a net cash position. This progress was driven by strong cash generation in the half, with free cash flow of £19mn, and the repayment of a term loan facility (which also means that there are now no constraints on dividend payments). Additional liquidity firepower is there if needed, with an undrawn £25mn revolving credit facility.

While the £15mn rise in leases to £197mn in the first half puts Ten’s rental liabilities above those of competitor Hollywood Bowl (BOWL), this should be seen for what it is: a manageable overhead rather than a sign of indebtedness. In fact, the balance sheet is more likely to be a source of capital for investors. Peel Hunt analysts said that “forecast upside and an intention to stay single-digit cash positive imply scope to increase the cash that can be returned to shareholders via dividends”.

Payback on investments also looks promising. The company expects the £3mn spent on four refurbishments in the half to help deliver a 30 per cent return on investment. Management isn’t quibbling about investing in the future of the business, with a total outflow of £16mn on the existing estate and on estate expansion in the period. Three more refurbishments are in motion for the second half of the year, and three new sites planned. Sales density per square foot rose by 41 per cent to £90 in the half, which suggests that the business is investing in a financially advantageous way.

Share price and valuation

Neither of the two listed UK ten-pin groups has escaped the equity market rout. In Ten’s case, this looks particularly unjustified given earnings upgrades, strong trading and solid projections.

Liberum recently highlighted this in a note in which it raised its target price from 370p to 400p, arguing that Ten’s share price struggles this year represent “a clear disconnect between valuation and performance”. We agree, and believe the valuation looks very undemanding. Priced on just seven times 2023 consensus earnings forecasts and at a 43 per cent discount to brokers’ average target price, the market’s view of the shares bears little relation to the business’s sales and income momentum. Investors should focus on the operational hot streak, not the stock chart.

Company Details Name Mkt Cap Price 52-Wk Hi/Lo Ten Entertainment (TEG) £147mn 214p 285p / 183p Size/Debt NAV per share* Net Debt (inc. lease liabilities) Net Debt / Ebitda Op Cash/ Ebitda 50p £200mn 7.3 x 67%

Valuation Fwd PE (+12mths) Fwd DY (+12mths) FCF yld (+12mths) EV/EBITDA 7 5.7% 10.1% 6.3 Quality/ Growth EBIT Margin ROCE 5yr Sales CAGR 5yr EPS CAGR 31.1% 4.1% 0.1% 0.9% Forecasts/ Momentum Fwd EPS grth NTM Fwd EPS grth STM 3-mth Mom 3-mth Fwd EPS change% 33% 10% -1.8% 24.9%