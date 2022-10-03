Gearing up for bumper cash flow

First-half net loss of $8.9mn reflects $12.5mn share of loss on equity accounted investments

Capital reorganisation expected to complete by year-end

New subsea pipeline forecast to be fully operational in first quarter of 2023

Interim results from San Leon Energy (SLE:39.5p) are pretty much irrelevant given that the Nigeria-focused exploration and production company is undergoing a major capital reorganisation that will see it end up with a 44.1 per cent stake in the Eroton-operated 1,035 sq km Niger Delta licence, OML 18. Located 500 km from Lagos, OML 18’s other shareholder is Nigeria state oil company NNPC.

I covered the details of the complex transaction during the summer (‘Slick operators’, IC, 19 July 2022), a key point being that San Leon is also taking a majority interest (50.6 per cent) in ELI, a midstream infrastructure group. ELI is the operator of a new subsea 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) alternative crude oil evacuation system (ACOES) export pipeline within the OML 18 acreage that runs to a 2mn barrel of oil capacity offshore floating storage and offloading vessel.