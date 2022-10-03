Get on board for a profitable passage

First-half pre-tax profit of at least £1.5mn on 300 per cent higher revenue of £18.8mn

Accelerated implementation of £40mn contract awarded in January 2022

Annual revenue forecast to rise sevenfold to £56.6mn and deliver pre-tax profit of £6.8mn

Aim-traded SRT Marine Systems (SRT:31.5p), a global leader in AIS, an advanced identification communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels, has reported a sea-change in first-half profitability and looks set to deliver a seven-fold increase in revenue for the full-year.

In the six months to 30 September 2022, revenue increased 300 per cent to £18.8mn, buoyed by multiple operational and revenue milestones on the group’s systems business (revenue up from £0.5mn to £13.6mn) and 20 per cent higher revenue of £5.2mn from its transceiver business. The pre-close trading update also revealed that pre-tax profit will be at least £1.5mn for the six-month trading period.