Get on board for a profitable passage

A leader in marine domain awareness systems that track, monitor and manage maritime activity is winning new contracts and is set fair to deliver a sea-change in profits this financial year
October 3, 2022
  • First-half pre-tax profit of at least £1.5mn on 300 per cent higher revenue of £18.8mn
  • Accelerated implementation of £40mn contract awarded in January 2022
  • Annual revenue forecast to rise sevenfold to £56.6mn and deliver pre-tax profit of £6.8mn

Aim-traded SRT Marine Systems (SRT:31.5p), a global leader in AIS, an advanced identification communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels, has reported a sea-change in first-half profitability and looks set to deliver a seven-fold increase in revenue for the full-year.

In the six months to 30 September 2022, revenue increased 300 per cent to £18.8mn, buoyed by multiple operational and revenue milestones on the group’s systems business (revenue up from £0.5mn to £13.6mn) and 20 per cent higher revenue of £5.2mn from its transceiver business. The pre-close trading update also revealed that pre-tax profit will be at least £1.5mn for the six-month trading period.

