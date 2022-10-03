/
small companies

Targeting high yield property bargains

A commercial property REIT is priced 32 per cent below book value and offers an enticing 8.2 per cent yield even though its’ borrowings are fixed for the next three years.
October 3, 2022
  • Net asset value up 12.6 per cent to £77.6mn (96.4p a share)
  • Dividend per share hiked seven per cent to 5.5p paid from 10 per cent higher underlying EPS of 5.57p
  • Investment portfolio rises 8 per cent in value to £118mn
  • Loan to gross asset value falls from 36.3 to 33.7 per cent

Alternative Income Reit's (AIRE:66.5p) annual results were flagged up in the fourth-quarter trading update, so there were no surprises with all key metrics heading in the right direction (‘A property hedge against UK inflation risk’, 3 August 2022).

In the 12-month trading period, 12 rent reviews produced a 3.9 per cent increase in contracted rents across the commercial portfolio of 19 freehold and long leasehold properties and two-thirds of the group’s income will be subject to rent reviews in the current financial year. Given that 96 per cent of contracted rents are linked to UK inflation (44 per cent reviewed annually), then this provides a valuable inflation hedge for shareholders and underpins the dividend.

