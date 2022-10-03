Targeting high yield property bargains

Net asset value up 12.6 per cent to £77.6mn (96.4p a share)

Dividend per share hiked seven per cent to 5.5p paid from 10 per cent higher underlying EPS of 5.57p

Investment portfolio rises 8 per cent in value to £118mn

Loan to gross asset value falls from 36.3 to 33.7 per cent

Alternative Income Reit's (AIRE:66.5p) annual results were flagged up in the fourth-quarter trading update, so there were no surprises with all key metrics heading in the right direction (‘A property hedge against UK inflation risk’, 3 August 2022).

In the 12-month trading period, 12 rent reviews produced a 3.9 per cent increase in contracted rents across the commercial portfolio of 19 freehold and long leasehold properties and two-thirds of the group’s income will be subject to rent reviews in the current financial year. Given that 96 per cent of contracted rents are linked to UK inflation (44 per cent reviewed annually), then this provides a valuable inflation hedge for shareholders and underpins the dividend.