US Shares: Blood on the carpet

While attention has recently been focused on economic gyrations in the UK, US markets are also looking distinctly sickly after months of relentless bear attrition. The S&P 500 alone is down 24 per cent since the start of the year, despite the odd dead cat bounce along the way. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now 32 per cent down and, as we head into the final quarter its bevy of technology companies look even less attractive than they did at the start of the year. The intriguing point is that levels of investor fear also seem to have picked up slightly. The Vix index, which measures volatility, recently moved above 30 for the first time since late spring – just as some of the inflationary pressures that have dogged the economy seem to be abating.

Petrol prices in the US, a key contributor to consumer confidence, have been falling for weeks. Unfortunately, so has the housing market, which seems to be going through a major slump in most US states as the Federal Reserve signals a continuation of its tough approach to bringing inflation down. In short, positive sentiment is short on the ground and unlikely to improve before the key mid-term elections in November. The key question now is how do investors approach a US market where the main negative seems to be the mighty dollar itself?