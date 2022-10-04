Unloved, and materially undervalued

Half-year pre-tax loss increases 12 per cent to £1.7mn

Fair valuation of portfolio investments down slightly to £29.2mn (125p a share)

Capital under advisory up 11 per cent to £24.6mn

Investors are taking an overly cautious stance on NetScientific (NSCI:50p), an investment company that backs early-stage life sciences, healthcare and technology businesses. The shares not only trade at a massive discount to the 125p a share fair valuation of the portfolio, but that valuation ascribes no value to EMV Capital, the company’s investment finance boutique.

EMV increased capital under advisory by 11 per cent to £24.6mn, a point worth noting given that EMV has a carried interest arrangement with investors it has introduced into its portfolio companies and is entitled to a share of profits on realisation of their investments. The carried interests’ range between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of profits above a minimum return hurdle rate of up to 10 per cent.