A lesson in share analysis

Few companies represent the dynamism, brand equity, pricing power, international reach, reinvention and magic of American capitalism like Coca-Cola Few companies capture the vacuity, unaccounted externalities, business tricks and reliance on old business and geopolitical assumptions like Coca-Cola

The glass of brown sugary liquid is either half full, or half empty. You can make a persuasive investment case for The Coca-Cola Company's (US:KO) shares, and an equally negative one.

This, it should be said, is true of all stocks. At the point at which an investor buys a share in a company, its future is unknown, but that future will ultimately either fulfil the investor's hopes or fail them. The job of due diligence means weighing these competing futures and deciding how to proceed.