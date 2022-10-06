/
Alphabet's low valuation looks appealing

The Google-owner's valuation doesn't reflect its strong market position in advertising and its fast-growing cloud business
October 6, 2022

Eventually, all successful platform companies become advertising businesses. Google-owner Alphabet (US:GOOGL), Facebook-parent Meta (US:META) and Amazon (US:AMZN) are now the three largest advertising platforms in the world. Heading into a recession this is bad news. Advertising is cyclical, and when economies start shrinking marketing is often one of the first parts of a company’s budget to be cut.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Highly cash generative
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Fast-growing cloud business
  • Monopoly power
Bear points
  • Earnings forecasts have dipped
  • Shaky outlook for ad spending

Given this backdrop, it should be no surprise to learn that the biggest advertising earner in this tech triad, Alphabet, has seen its earnings forecasts downgraded this year. FactSet consensus is for 2023 earnings of $6.02 (£5.27) per share, down from $6.85 in April. At the same time, fast-rising interest rates are squeezing Google’s valuation along with all other tech companies in the US, as investors reappraise the attractiveness of long-term cash growth.

