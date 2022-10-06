How to use SEIS

SEIS offer the opportunity to invest in potentially high-growth companies Their tax reliefs mean that they can be used to mitigate income and capital gains tax SEIS investments are very high risk, so you should only turn to them after using up pension and Isa allowances

In last month's mini-budget the government announced an increase in the amount investors can put into seed enterprise investment schemes (SEIS) from £100,000 per tax year to £200,000, from April 2023. SEIS are a government approved scheme for investing in very early stage small businesses and because these are high risk, SEIS offer very generous tax reliefs. This means that SEIS can be used in a number of ways to help with tax planning as well tapping into potential high growth – something perhaps even more relevant as the government is no longer going to abolish the 45 rate of income tax.

You can get up to 50 per cent income tax relief on what you invest in SEIS, provided you hold the investment for at least three years. You can carry this relief back to the previous tax year meaning that some or all of the SEIS shares you acquire are treated as though you had acquired them in the previous tax year, in effect, the ability to offset tax relief against income tax from the previous year. But you can only do this if you have sufficient SEIS allowance in the tax year to which you’re carrying back.