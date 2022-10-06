Ideas Farm: Chaos theory

Russia’s war has hit portfolios hard

How things might get worse

Lots of idea generating content...

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is first and foremost, a humanitarian catastrophe of historic proportions.

Damage has not been confined to the battlefield. In targeting Ukraine’s agricultural output, Vladimir Putin has weaponised food and caused immense strain and unnecessary hunger in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world. To this, we can add more generalised pain. If the war has tipped the global economy into recession, then the cost won’t just be felt in knocks to GDP and asset prices, but in lost opportunity, livelihoods and wellbeing.