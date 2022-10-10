How can we increase our retirement income to keep pace with inflation?

Time in the market is more likely to provide inflation protection than trying to time markets.

Drawing money from Robert's Sipp is not the most tax-efficient way for these investors to get income.

Reader Portfolio Robert and his wife 71 and 59 Description Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, gold, residential property Objectives Increase annual income by 5% over the next two years to keep pace with inflation, draw 4% a year from investments, return of 4% plus a year with investments, leave assets to children, invest cash in Sipp Portfolio type Investing for income

Robert and his wife are aged 71 and 59, respectively. He is retired and receives a state pension of £8,020 and income from an annuity of £5,400 a year. She took voluntary redundancy in 2020 and is unemployed. For the past two years, they have drawn £1,500 a month from their cash savings.