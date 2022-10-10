/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

How can we increase our retirement income to keep pace with inflation?

These investors want to increase their annual retirement income to keep pace with inflation
How can we increase our retirement income to keep pace with inflation?
October 10, 2022
By Dennis Hall and Kay Ingram
  • Time in the market is more likely to provide inflation protection than trying to time markets.
  • Drawing money from Robert's Sipp is not the most tax-efficient way for these investors to get income.
Reader Portfolio
Robert and his wife 71 and 59
Description

Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, cash, gold, residential property

Objectives

Increase annual income by 5% over the next two years to keep pace with inflation, draw 4% a year from investments, return of 4% plus a year with investments, leave assets to children, invest cash in Sipp

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Robert and his wife are aged 71 and 59, respectively. He is retired and receives a state pension of £8,020 and income from an annuity of £5,400 a year. She took voluntary redundancy in 2020 and is unemployed. For the past two years, they have drawn £1,500 a month from their cash savings.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data