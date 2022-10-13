Biogen's rapid reinvention

When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, all clinicians can offer are medications that alleviate symptoms. Patients in the early stages of the disease might be given drugs to increase the levels of a brain chemical called acetylcholine, which helps nerve cells communicate. Psychiatric medications are sometimes prescribed to manage the behavioural and psychological symptoms that arise as the disease advances. There is presently no treatment available that can slow its progression – but that's about to change.

Tip style Speculative Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points New Alzheimer's drug is one of the first to demonstrate a disease-modifying effect

The shares still lagging peers in wake of controversial drug launch Bear points The drug hasn't yet been approved for Medicare reimbursement

Full data on new drug has yet to be released, and top-line figures could be misleading

In late September, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen (US:BIIB) and its partner Eisai (JP: 4523) announced a set of positive results from a Phase III trial of lecanemab, a drug that clears clumps of proteins from the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. According to one influential hypothesis, these sticky deposits of beta-amyloid proteins are responsible for the brain degeneration seen in Alzheimer’s disease. While the theory is a matter of thorny debate among scientists, the results of the lecanemab study were undeniably encouraging: the drug was found to slow the rate of cognitive decline by 27 per cent compared with a placebo. For a disease with virtually no effective treatment measures, that’s a significant figure.

Analysts at Wells Fargo said the trial data was “much cleaner” than anticipated – noting that expert physicians believed a 25 per cent benefit over placebo would constitute a very good result. Last August, the bank predicted Biogen’s stock would move towards $350 (£317) per share on positive lecanemab news (up from $196 at the time). In actuality, it peaked at around $283 – suggesting that markets remain cautious following the failed launch of aducanumab, Biogen’s other Alzheimer’s medication, last year.

Like lecanemab, its predecessor was designed to target amyloid plaques in the brain. However, it wasn’t clear that the drug meaningfully slowed the rate of cognitive decline in clinical trial participants. Nonetheless, it received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – and a protracted outcry followed. In addition to the questions over aducanumab’s efficacy, there were concerns about its safety after some clinical trial participants developed brain swelling and bleeding.

Possibly turnaround

Ultimately, the government agency which oversees Medicare – the US federal health insurance programme for people 65 and older – decided to restrict the use of aducanumab to patients enrolled in clinical trials. The drug’s rollout was over before it had truly begun, and Biogen’s share price suffered as a result. Shareholders will have been hoping that good trial results for lecanemab could turn the company’s fortunes around. For their part, many analysts now appear bullish about the prospect.

“For BIIB, this is game changing, de-risking a potential $10bn+ drug (note profits are split with Eisai) and could meaningfully change the trajectory of the company,” said UBS analysts following the lecanemab trial announcement. The bank had expected Biogen’s shares to rise to $300 or fall to $160 depending on the success or failure of lecanemab. “However, with such low conviction to be had into the event and many investors' prior negative experiences holding BIIB over the last 12 months we expect many investors will remain on the sidelines for this event,” the analysts then commented in September.

There’s no denying that uncertainties remain around lecanemab, and the treatment of Alzheimer’s more generally. Markets will be able to form a fuller opinion once the trial’s data is presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in late November. The drug must also be approved for reimbursement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the same body that restricted the use of aducanumab to clinical trials. Both the conference and the CMS verdict have the potential to move Biogen’s share price, which means buying in now is not without its risks. But with nearly 6mn Alzheimer’s patients in the US today, and no effective method of slowing the disease’s progression, demand for lecanemab is likely to be significant.

Huge potential market

Evaluate Pharma, a commercial intelligence provider, has estimated that the market for Alzheimer’s drugs will exceed $12bn before the end of the decade. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets predict that drugs made by Biogen and Eli Lilly (US:LLY) will account for a third of these total sales. Lilly’s stock gained 8 per cent on the day of Biogen’s lecanemab announcement because it is also developing an anti-amyloid treatment for Alzheimer’s. Swiss pharma giant Roche (CH:RO) has its own plaque-destroying drug in the pipeline, and it gained 4 per cent on the lecanemab news.

Bulls will interpret these upward moves as a sign of the market’s renewed faith in the amyloid theory of Alzheimer’s disease. While it has undoubtedly given the hypothesis a boost, scientists are confident that there’s more to treating the condition than destroying amyloid plaques in the brain. Some researchers think that build-up of a different protein, called tau, is the real culprit behind patients’ cognitive decline. There are drugs targeting tau – as well as inflammation and immune responses – in an early stage of development.

Investment bank BMO suggests that a blend of therapeutic approaches might ultimately prove most effective for patients. “Success with any one of these alternative pathways could open the door for combination therapies with the potential for efficacy in later-stage patients,” said the bank's analysts. It’s clear that treatments for Alzheimer’s will have to evolve beyond lecanemab – and possibly beyond the anti-amyloid theory of the disease altogether – which might leave potential investors asking about Biogen’s longer-term prospects.

A show of faith

So buying the company’s shares at this point in time is essentially a vote of confidence in lecanemab. The company’s portfolio of drugs is far less diversified across diseases than rival biotechs with a comparable market capitalisation, and it has fewer patented products than the likes of Moderna (US:MRNA) or Illumina (US:ILMN). All three firms have market caps above $30bn, but below $50bn. However, Biogen also has the advantage of a clearly defined specialism: neurological illnesses. Many of the conditions it seeks to treat – from multiple sclerosis to motor neurone disease – have few, if any, effective treatments available today.

This specialism serves as a kind of economic moat, or competitive advantage, for the company. That its immediate competitors in Alzheimer’s treatment are mega-caps, such as Eli Lilly and Roche, is indicative of the quality of its drug development programme. Biogen is also highly capable of allocating capital towards profitable investments. Its return on invested capital (ROIC) – a measurement of the effectiveness of a firm’s use of capital – was comparable, if not better than, its larger rivals’ only a few years ago. The failure of aducanumab inevitably had a detrimental effect on Biogen’s ROIC figure, but lecanemab could yet turn things around.

FactSet broker consensus places the company’s price-to-earnings multiple at 15.6 times for the full financial year – significantly below the 37.6 times average of its biotech peers. Of course, much depends on regulators and the release of full trial data for lecanemab. Although the drug is far from the cure patients and their families are searching for, it is a step in that direction. If best-case sales forecasts are realised, Biogen will theoretically have a new stream of cash to direct towards the development of yet more effective drugs. There is plenty to be optimistic about.

Company Details Name Mkt Cap Price 52-Wk Hi/Lo Biogen Inc. (BIIB) $37.4bn $257.89 $288.99 / $187.16 Size/Debt NAV per share* Net Debt* Net Debt / Ebitda Op Cash/ Ebitda $75.53 -$2.75bn 1.0 x 116%

Valuation Fwd PE (+12mths) Fwd DY (+12mths) FCF yld (+12mths) CAPE 16 - 7.5% 14.6 Quality/ Growth EBIT Margin ROCE 5yr Sales CAGR 5yr EPS CAGR 21.9% 15.2% 0.4% -9.3% Forecasts/ Momentum Fwd EPS grth NTM Fwd EPS grth STM 3-mth Mom 3-mth Fwd EPS change% -16% -1% 18.3% 1.6%