Picking software winners

The turn of the century, when it became clear the internet would have a huge impact on our lives, brought with it the dotcom bubble. Two decades later, technology companies now account for the five most valuable US stocks. But there has been plenty of hype this time around, too. In the past five years, a huge amount of money has poured into business software companies, as corporates new and old raced to deliver software-as-a-service (SaaS).

The rise of SaaS companies brought with it a range of different metrics for investors to analyse, as a new breed of companies, each offering different types of software for specific niches, emphasised the importance of reliable, recurring revenues and spoke of gigantic hypothetical customer bases, otherwise known as total addressable markets (TAMs).

This year, sky-high valuations have come crashing back down. According to Morgan Stanley analysts, US software businesses now trade at an average of six times enterprise value to net 12-month sales – 40 per cent below their five-year trailing average, back in line with the average valuation seen between 2014 and 2018. The questions for UK investors are whether those values are now attractive, what metrics they should use to make their judgments, and whether the UK's own software businesses – which typically trade on lower multiples than US peers – have particular qualities of their own.