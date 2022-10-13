The UK’s medtech moment

When ambitious biotech upstarts decide it’s time to raise capital on public markets, they usually have a destination in mind: New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange. Given that the US is – and has long been – the world’s largest pharmaceutical market in terms of sales, it’s not difficult to understand the draw. With a Nasdaq listing also comes a large pool of specialist sector investors and a dose of healthy competition from rival companies.

Although the UK is home to the ‘golden triangle’ of pharmaceutical innovation – the three corners being Oxford, London and Cambridge – it’s not unusual for these homegrown companies to pursue a listing in New York. Most recently, Cambridge-based Abcam (ABC) announced it would delist from Aim, London’s junior market, opting instead for a sole listing on Nasdaq. Last year, Achilles Therapeutics (US:ACHL), a London-headquartered developer of cancer drugs, also went public in New York, as did Bicycle Therapeutics (US:BCYC) in 2019.

Transatlantic exchange

However, businesses pay a comparatively high price for the privilege of trading on Nasdaq. An Aim IPO costs on average 7 per cent of gross funds raised, compared with an average Nasdaq IPO cost of 12 per cent. Once listed, companies trading on Aim spend around $300,000 (£271,233) a year on ongoing professional fees and insurance, compared with $2mn-$3mn for their peers in New York. It might therefore make sense for a UK small-cap firm seeking access to public markets to stick with London’s junior exchange.

While drug developers with high research and development (R&D) costs are more likely to gravitate towards the deep pockets of Nasdaq investors, an Aim listing can be particularly logical for medtech companies. Medtechs use technology to diagnose and treat medical conditions, and companies that manufacture devices, as opposed to drugs, are subject to less onerous regulations and have lower capital needs. It typically takes almost a decade to bring a new drug to market and recent estimates put the cost of doing so at $1bn or more. Developing a medical device, on the other hand, tends to take between three and seven years depending on its intended use – and costs rarely exceed the tens of millions.

Generally speaking, pharmaceutical products deliver higher margins than medical devices, be they replacement knees or blood glucose monitors. Aim offers early-stage medtech companies access to a public market, and a high-quality pool of investors, much faster than they could find these things in the US. This explains why a number of North American medtech companies have chosen to float on Aim in recent years. But with markets in a state of turmoil, investors may be concerned that the UK’s medtech moment is at risk.

Several US-based medtech companies – including predictive analytics firm Spectral MD (SMD), oxygen treatment developer Belluscura (BELL) and cancer detection firm LungLife AI (LLAI) – debuted on Aim just last year. Other notable entrants include Maryland-based cell engineering platform developer MaxCyte (MXCT), which debuted in London in 2016, and went on to pursue a dual Nasdaq listing in 2021 once it reached sufficient scale.

However, given difficult markets, 2022 is not shaping up to be a standout period for new flotations in the sector, and things aren’t looking much brighter for the early months of 2023. “IPOs in the next six months will be challenging, if at all possible,” said Max Herrmann, a senior healthcare analyst at investment bank Stifel. “It would be foolish, if you don’t need to, to IPO in this market.”

Turbulence strikes

Across Europe, investor confidence has been hit by rising inflation, but the situation is more acute in the UK where the government's tax-cutting pledges recently sent the pound tumbling to multi-decade lows against the dollar. Companies that were hoping to raise money on UK capital markets to fund their long-term survival will at least benefit from this if their revenues are in dollars. Although some commentators have predicted there will be a flurry of M&A activity in the UK as overseas investors look to take advantage of a weak pound, Herrmann does not think small-cap medtech firms are obvious targets.

“Borrowing costs have gone up, making it a bit more challenging for private equity [firms] to do these deals,” he said. “In this smaller space, there are more likely to be trade buyers.” With segments of the UK market teetering, it's worth looking back at how medtech companies fared during the last financial crisis. According to Herrmann, many survived the downtown of 2009-10, although some distressed firms were forced to announce they were reviewing their strategic options – “a euphemism for putting themselves up for sale”.

Valuations for high-growth businesses have slumped this year, but the various qualities of the healthcare sector remain attractive to come. In late September, UBS analysts wrote that they continued to rate healthcare as “most preferred in our global equity strategy”. While phamaceuticals historic defensiveness plays a big part in this, the analysts added that “other parts of the sector, such as medtech, also offer attractive long-term growth opportunities”.

In a difficult economic climate, diversification is key to resilience. This means that more established medtechs with a wide-ranging portfolio of products are best positioned to deliver value to investors in a downturn. While Aim is a magnet for smaller medtechs of late, London’s main market is also home to a number of larger firms that could yet prove to be stalwarts for shareholders.

Pricing power

Key players in the space include Smith & Nephew (SN), ConvaTec (CTEC) and Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS). All three companies also have the advantage of high exposure to the US market, and thereby the strengthened dollar, which could prove helpful for their reported earnings. “The US is the best-practice leader. It is the first adopter of any new technology, so really the whole of healthcare is focused on the US market,” said Jack Reynolds-Clark, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “And obviously you also have the favourable pricing aspect in the US.”

Inflation is, of course, a global issue – meaning that companies might be forced to pass increased costs incurred across their supply chains onto American customers. This is potentially problematic for medtech companies, which tend to have lower margins than biotech companies with pharmaceutical assets. According to Reynolds-Clark, payers have historically been reluctant to shoulder increased costs for more traditional products, such as hips, knees or stents. “They’d say give me a new product or some kind of innovation, or I’m paying the same price, if not lower.”

Margin growth is, in other words, heavily dependent on the ability of a medtech company to bring a new or novel device to market – especially in an era where inflation is eating into margins for legacy products. RBC expects Smith & Nephew, the largest cap medtech listed in London, to retake some of its lost market share in orthopaedics thanks to the recent introductions of a cementless knee and surgical robot. Meanwhile, growth at ConvaTec is expected to be driven by the launch of eight new products in the next two years, with analysts particularly bullish about the prospects for insulin pumps for diabetics.

There is a compelling case to be made for investing in UK-listed medtech companies, even as sterling suffers and inflation ticks ever upward. While the country’s current predicament might make the idea of investing in London’s growth companies look especially risky, recovery might come around sooner than expected.

But for now, Stifel’s Herrmann warns, there’s precious little money available for new market entrants. Funds focused on UK equities have recently seen their valuations nosedive as spooked investors bolted. As a result, fund managers are looking to “support [distressed] businesses, rather than looking for new companies at the moment,” he says.

Fortunately, fears over depreciating sterling won’t necessarily be a permanent issue. “The thing that investors look at the most in terms of sentiment and outlook going forward is the organic growth angle,” said Reynolds-Clark. “On a short-term basis, FX exposure is really important, but in the longer term it’s more about organic growth.” In other words, the market won’t ignore genuine medtech innovation for long.

London’s large-cap medtechs retain the defensive qualities present across the healthcare sector, and Aim still offers early-stage companies access to public markets that they couldn’t get elsewhere. Although growth on the city’s exchanges might be stalled for now, it isn’t permanently stunted.