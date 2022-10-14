/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

What is the best way to generate £35,000 a year in retirement?

This investor wants a retirement income of £35,000 a year
What is the best way to generate £35,000 a year in retirement?
October 14, 2022
By Keith Bowman and Tony Moss
  • These investors need to consider how their outstanding mortgage will impact their retirement income
  • They should reduce their number of holdings
  • They should consider if they could achieve their objective without taking as much risk
Reader Portfolio
Martin and his wife 68
Description

Pensions, Isa and general investment account invested in direct share holdings and funds, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Retire in April 2023 on annual income of £35,000 a year, draw from pensions tax efficiently, leave assets to wife.

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Martin is age 68 and earns £18,500 a year. He also receives a state pension of £10,379 a year and a defined benefit (DB) pension which pays out £136.51 a month.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data