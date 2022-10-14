What is the best way to generate £35,000 a year in retirement?

- These investors need to consider how their outstanding mortgage will impact their retirement income
- They should reduce their number of holdings
- They should consider if they could achieve their objective without taking as much risk
Reader Portfolio
Martin and his wife 68
Description
Pensions, Isa and general investment account invested in direct share holdings and funds, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Retire in April 2023 on annual income of £35,000 a year, draw from pensions tax efficiently, leave assets to wife.
Portfolio type
Investing for income
Martin is age 68 and earns £18,500 a year. He also receives a state pension of £10,379 a year and a defined benefit (DB) pension which pays out £136.51 a month.