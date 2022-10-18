Do I have to pay tax on my offshore pension?

I was employed in Europe during the 1990s. My employer paid into a money-purchase pension scheme based in Jersey. It is a pre-A-day employer-financed retirement benefits scheme (EFRBS) and not approved by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

I am 73 and believe that I have to do something before age 75. The pension’s value is in excess of £100,000 and my income from other sources is around £100,000 a year. The value of my other pensions is at the legal limit.

Will I have to pay any tax if I draw from this Jersey pension? Any indications on the best course of action would be most gratefully received.