Do I have to pay tax on my offshore pension?

I was employed in Europe during the 1990s. My employer paid into a money-purchase pension scheme based in Jersey. It is a pre-A-day employer-financed retirement benefits scheme (EFRBS) and not approved by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).
I am 73 and believe that I have to do something before age 75. The pension’s value is in excess of £100,000 and my income from other sources is around £100,000 a year. The value of my other pensions is at the legal limit.
Will I have to pay any tax if I draw from this Jersey pension? Any indications on the best course of action would be most gratefully received.
Tom Moore, director at Westbridge Group, says:
Your question relates to a special type of unapproved pension arrangement and rules that have changed significantly in recent years. Since the circumstances you refer to are likely to have spanned four decades, assuming contributions were made in the 1990s, some historical context is required. The non-UK element of your position adds another dimension that needs to be considered.