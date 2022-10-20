SThree could defy recruitment downturn

All businesses are affected by economic conditions. Few, however, experience the highs and lows of market volatility as keenly as recruitment companies. While retailers can tempt customers with new products, and tech companies can keep innovating, recruiters are at the mercy of the labour market. If businesses aren’t hiring, there’s very little they can do.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Tech labour shortages

Proven resilience

Good value Bear points Unpredictable jobs market

Lumpy cash flow

Investors are clearly uneasy about the sector. Since January, recruitment giants PageGroup (PAGE) and Robert Walters (RWA) have lost around 40 per cent of their value. Right on cue, signs have started to emerge that the labour market is cooling. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States added just 263,000 job openings last month, well below July’s increase of 537,000. The EU is experiencing a similar slowdown, while the number of UK vacancies has actually started to fall.