Can dividends fund our future retirement plans?

Two retired headteachers hope their portfolio can keep funding their lifestyle

They can turn to properties as an alternative

Reader Portfolio James and Sue 71 and 66 Description Two properties, £586,000 generated in shares and investment trusts, cash and pension income Objectives Generate enough portfolio income to pay for living costs, extensive travel, surprise bills and family gifts Portfolio type Investing for income

James, 71 and his 66-year-old wife Sue are retired headteachers who have spent most of their working lives abroad. They receive around £12,800 a year via their state pension, while James gets roughly £4,000 from a teacher’s pension. They own a house with an estimated value of £2.1mn and a lifetime mortgage of £133,000. They also own a holiday let property which is valued at around £650,000 and generates some £35,000 in pre-tax income a year. Between them James and Sue have £586,000 invested in shares and investment trusts, with £54,000 held in cash. The joint investment portfolio generated £30,000 in dividends over the last year.