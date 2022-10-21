/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

Can dividends fund our future retirement plans?

A reader asks about income generation and the state of his portfolio
Can dividends fund our future retirement plans?
October 21, 2022
  • Two retired headteachers hope their portfolio can keep funding their lifestyle
  • They can turn to properties as an alternative
Reader Portfolio
James and Sue 71 and 66
Description

Two properties, £586,000 generated in shares and investment trusts, cash and pension income

Objectives

Generate enough portfolio income to pay for living costs, extensive travel, surprise bills and family gifts

Portfolio type
Investing for income

James, 71 and his 66-year-old wife Sue are retired headteachers who have spent most of their working lives abroad. They receive around £12,800 a year via their state pension, while James gets roughly £4,000 from a teacher’s pension. They own a house with an estimated value of £2.1mn and a lifetime mortgage of £133,000. They also own a holiday let property which is valued at around £650,000 and generates some £35,000 in pre-tax income a year. Between them James and Sue have £586,000 invested in shares and investment trusts, with £54,000 held in cash. The joint investment portfolio generated £30,000 in dividends over the last year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data