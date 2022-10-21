How to get through choppy markets

With markets remaining volatile, we look at good practices for different investors

A sell-off can offer valuable portfolio insights

Even the most well-diversified portfolio has had a rough time of it lately. Both equities and bonds have been under huge pressure for the best part of a year, with once reliable alternatives such as infrastructure having their own minor tantrums as fixed income yields soar. Traditional diversifiers such as gold have done little to protect portfolios in recent times, only a few absolute return funds have done a good job amid the volatility, and the collapse of sterling has caused its own issues - even if it has boosted returns from dollar-denominated assets. It is an understatement to say it has not been a pleasant time to stay invested.

Times like these can be extremely challenging for the humble investor, but holding your nerve and sticking to good practices can reap huge rewards in the longer run. While every investor is different, it’s worth remembering some common dos and don’ts for when market volatility spikes.