When home-grown is best

A recent portfolio clinic submitted to us held a number of overseas listed shares and exchange traded funds (ETFs). While looking further afield provides greater choice of investments, you can probably get what you need to meet your investment requirements with UK listed securities and open-ended funds available on UK retail platforms.

There are over 1,500 ETFs and 350 investment trusts listed in London providing access to a vast variety of assets, and about 1,900 companies overall. There are also about 2,600 open-ended UK domiciled funds, and some Dublin and Luxembourg domiciled funds available on UK retail platforms.

In general, it is more cost effective to hold and trade UK listed securities. Trading overseas securities typically costs more than trading UK listed securities because brokers such as Hargreaves Lansdown and interactive investor add foreign exchange charges on top of the trading fees.