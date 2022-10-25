Can I pass my pension to my grandchildren IHT-free?

I am 81 years old and don't draw from my pensions which have a value of about £1mn. When I die my wife won't need to draw from them. My two children are financially independent though probably will not be able to afford private education for their children who are currently aged between one and six.

So I am thinking of leaving my pensions to our four grandchildren and getting each one to take out £12,500 a year from it, so £50,000 a year in total. I hope that they will continue to put £9,000 a year into their junior individual savings accounts (Isas) and that their parents will do something with the rest.

I think that this will be free of inheritance tax (IHT). And although the withdrawls will be subject to income tax none will be payable because that size of withdrawl will be covered by the grandchildren's annual personal allowances for income tax.

If this is the case, I will fill in the expression of wishes forms with the two pensions providers, and clear this with my 70-year-old wife and our children.