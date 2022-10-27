Ergomed offers stability through specialisation

There are plenty of reasons to be cautious about the UK’s biotech sector. The chaos that recently engulfed the government (and, by extension, the financial markets) left investors feeling pessimistic about virtually all of the country’s asset classes. Developers of small drugs with a handful of pipeline-stage assets are bound to rank among the highest-risk equities available.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Growth market for managers of drugs trials

Expertise in niche fields helps it compete with larger rivals

High percentage of dollar earnings Bear points Downturn in drug development funding would hit growth

Competition in contract research can be fierce

On top of that, over the past year, share ratings for many biotechnology firms have come crashing down to earth after the pandemic sent them into the stratosphere. UK healthcare investors are now faced with the task of identifying stocks that can withstand the dual impact of domestic uncertainty and the bursting of the Covid bubble. With a high proportion of North American sales, and a growing order book, Ergomed (ERGO) appears to have found shelter from both micro-and-macroeconomic storms.