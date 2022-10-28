How can we maintain our standard of living in retirement?

- It is typically best to withdraw from least tax-efficient investment accounts first and maintain the most tax-efficient ones for future planning
- Spouses can transfer assets outside pensions and Isas to each other without incurring CGT
- VCTs carry various tax benefits but are high-risk investments
Reader Portfolio
James and his wife 60
Description
Pensions, Isas and trading accounts invested in funds and shares, VCTs, cash, cryptocurrencies, commercial property, residential property.
Objectives
Retire at 65, maintain current standard of living, supplement income by taking £50,000 a year from investments, sell share in business, help children buy homes, 4 per cent average annual total return.
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
James and his wife are both aged 60. He owns half of an estate agency and earns £50,000 a year. Over the past five years this business has paid dividends of around £60,000 a year and he expects that this will continue for the next five years. His wife earns £25,000 a year.