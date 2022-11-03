Invest early in VCTs if you are certain on your tax position

If you intend to invest in venture capital trusts (VCT) in the 2022/23 tax year it might be better to do it sooner rather than later. VCT new share offers, particularly from popular funds, sell out fast. For example Octopus AIM VCT (OOA) and Octopus AIM VCT 2 (OSEC) launched on 22 September and sold out by 12 October.

And some are nearing capacity. Two of the four Mobeus VCTs on offer, which launched on 17 October seeking to raise £76m, were almost full as of 1 November and may have sold out by the time you read this. The overall offer raised £45mn within 24 hours and was 81 per cent full as of 1 November. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (HHV), meanwhile, was 75 per cent full as of 1 November.

"VCTs have a finite capacity: an offer launches with a specific amount to raise and once that's reached, the offer closes," says Alex Davies, chief executive officer of high-net-worth investment service Wealth Club. "The speed of the Mobeus raise shows demand is still strong despite the uncertainty. If you spot a VCT you like, apply for it now or you could easily miss out."

The earlier you invest, the greater choice of fund there is. And if it is late in the tax year you might also make a decision on which VCT to invest in a rush without much scrutiny, but the high-risk nature of these funds means that it is very important to do thorough research before committing any money to them.

If you invest early in some VCT offers, you get what is known as an 'early bird saving' – a reduction in the initial charge you pay. Getting this can require investing before a certain date or in some cases it applies to the first applications for shares up to a certain value. The Albion VCTs, for example, are seeking to raise £50m and offered an early bird discount on the first £10m of shares sold.

The sooner you invest in a new issue of VCT shares, the sooner you may be able to benefit from the 30 per cent income tax relief, although you still have to hold the shares for at least five years to retain the benefit. When your VCT shares have been allotted you get a tax relief certificate with the share certificate and can then claim the VCT tax relief when you file your tax return. If you have invested early on in the tax year and pay tax at source through pay as you earn (PAYE), you could claim VCT tax relief through an adjustment of your tax code. This means that instead of getting the tax back after filing your return, the income tax you pay each month is reduced until all the tax relief has been used up. To do this you need to write to HM Revenue & Customs asking for the adjustment, and send documents including a copy of your VCT tax certificate.

If you don’t usually file a tax return, maybe because all your tax is paid at source through PAYE, you can send your VCT tax certificate and a copy of your P60 to your local tax office. You should then receive tax relief by way of a PAYE code change or tax refund.

If you invest in a VCT earlier on in the tax year you might be eligible to receive the VCT's dividends, which are tax free, sooner.

However, don’t rush into VCTs if you are not sure you need to invest in them. To benefit from VCT tax relief you must have paid or owe as much tax during the tax year in which you invest. If you are not sure what your taxable income for the full tax year will be you should wait. This might be because part of your pay may come as a bonus late in the tax year and you don't yet know for certain that you will get it or how much it will be. "Given the deteriorating economic outlook, a tough year for many City professionals and the uncertainty this might bring for bonus payments, people should take care not to commit to illiquid, longer-term schemes on earnings assumptions that might not transpire," says Jason Hollands, managing director at Evelyn Partners.

If you are self employed and have variable earnings you also may not know what your total income for the tax year will be until nearer to the end of it.

And as of early November there is still about £500mn of VCT capacity left.