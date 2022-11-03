Profit from the renewable energy boom

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the curtailment of Nordstream gas pipeline flows to Europe is ratcheting up pressure on European governments to seek alternative oil and gas supplies from more reliable sources. It is also accelerating their plans for renewable energy generation to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

This backdrop is positive for Ashtead Technology (AT.:259p), a leading independent subsea rentals and services group that supports the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), and decommissioning of infrastructure across the offshore energy industry. In the fast-growing offshore wind sector, Ashtead provides specialist equipment and services through the project development, construction and installation phase, and offers customers IMR support once wind farms are operational. In the mature oil and gas sector, the focus is on IMR and decommissioning.

Founded in 1985, Ashtead has market-leading expertise in subsea equipment rental and related services with a long-standing, blue-chip customer base, working with eight of its 10 largest customers for more than a decade. Serving the international energy sector from key offshore energy hubs, the customer base includes major subsea services companies (Boskalis, Fugro, Helix, Oceaneering, Subsea7, Technip FMC and Saipem) which provide services to oil and gas and offshore wind asset owners. And business is booming.