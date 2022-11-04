/
Playing semi-conductor and platinum group metal themes

A low-cost South African producer and developer of platinum group metals reports its strongest quarterly production since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
November 4, 2022
  • Dump operations produce highest quarterly output since early 2020
  • Cash profit surges 57 per cent to $26.4mn
  • Net cash rises 14 per cent to $138mn in three-month period

Sylvania Platinum (SLP:89p), a cash-rich, fast-growing, low-cost South African producer and developer of platinum, palladium and rhodium, has reported its strongest quarterly production since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering 19,194 platinum group metal (PGM) ounces (oz) in the three months to 30 September 2022.

This implies annualised output of 76,100 oz, well above management’s annual guidance of 68-70,000 oz. Moreover, the group is in the final stages of commissioning its Tweefontein milling and flotation technology plant which should become fully operational next month. It will improve both processing and PGM recovery efficiencies from an operation that produced record production in the 2021/22 financial year. In addition, the technology is being implemented at Sylvania’s Lannex operation, with commissioning there scheduled towards the end of the 2023 calendar year.

