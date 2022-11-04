/
Should annuities form a part of our retirement income?

These investors want to secure a good retirement income amid market uncertainty
November 4, 2022
By Hermione Taylor and Scott Gallacher

Rising interest rates mean annuities could be a good way to receive retirement income

They could use some rather than all of their pensions pots to buy an annuity

Being married or in a civil partnership could reduce these investors IHT liability

 

Reader Portfolio
Chris and his partner 62 and 60
Description

Pensions and Isas invested in shares and funds, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Retire in near future; use sale proceeds of buy-to-let property to fund holidays, Isa contributions and help children buy homes; leave assets to children; mitigate IHT; supplement income in retirement; determine best way to take pension benefits.  

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Chris is age 62 and his partner is 60. He earns £55,000 a year and she has retired but not yet drawn from her defined-contribution (DC) pension, which is worth about £160,000 and managed by her independent financial adviser.

