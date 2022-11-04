Should annuities form a part of our retirement income?

Rising interest rates mean annuities could be a good way to receive retirement income
They could use some rather than all of their pensions pots to buy an annuity
Being married or in a civil partnership could reduce these investors IHT liability
Pensions and Isas invested in shares and funds, cash, residential property.
Retire in near future; use sale proceeds of buy-to-let property to fund holidays, Isa contributions and help children buy homes; leave assets to children; mitigate IHT; supplement income in retirement; determine best way to take pension benefits.
Chris is age 62 and his partner is 60. He earns £55,000 a year and she has retired but not yet drawn from her defined-contribution (DC) pension, which is worth about £160,000 and managed by her independent financial adviser.