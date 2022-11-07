Bargain basement value opportunity

Mid-single digit EPS upgrades for 2022 and 2023 financial years

Pledge book above pre-pandemic levels

Precious metal buying benefiting from high sterling gold price

Investors are taking an overly cautious view of Middlesbrough-based Ramsdens (RFX:183p), a diversified financial services group offering a range of services including pawnbroking, precious metal buying, foreign currency exchange and retail jewellery.

Despite trading ahead of analyst forecasts in the 12 months to 30 September 2022, and entering the 2023 financial year with strong momentum, the company’s share price has shed 12 per cent of its value since last month’s upbeat pre-close trading update prompted earnings upgrades. Based on house broker Liberum Capital’s raised earnings per share (EPS) estimates of 18.5p (2022) and 20.1p (2023), the shares are rated on price/earnings (PE) ratios of 10 and 9, respectively, while prospective dividends per share of 8.3p and 9.1p underpin attractive forward dividend yields of 4.5 and 5 per cent.