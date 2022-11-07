/
A cash-rich diversified financial services group is rated on a forward PE ratio of 9 and offers a prospective dividend yield of 5.1 per cent, even though it should do rather well during the cost-of-living crisis.
Bargain basement value opportunity
November 7, 2022
  • Mid-single digit EPS upgrades for 2022 and 2023 financial years
  • Pledge book above pre-pandemic levels
  • Precious metal buying benefiting from high sterling gold price

Investors are taking an overly cautious view of Middlesbrough-based Ramsdens (RFX:183p), a diversified financial services group offering a range of services including pawnbroking, precious metal buying, foreign currency exchange and retail jewellery.

Despite trading ahead of analyst forecasts in the 12 months to 30 September 2022, and entering the 2023 financial year with strong momentum, the company’s share price has shed 12 per cent of its value since last month’s upbeat pre-close trading update prompted earnings upgrades. Based on house broker Liberum Capital’s raised earnings per share (EPS) estimates of 18.5p (2022) and 20.1p (2023), the shares are rated on price/earnings (PE) ratios of 10 and 9, respectively, while prospective dividends per share of 8.3p and 9.1p underpin attractive forward dividend yields of 4.5 and 5 per cent.

