An aviation stock set for lift off

Trading is a funny old game. It’s never been easier, yet the vast majority of traders lose. Today we have Level 2 screens, cheaper commissions, smaller spreads, and access to news and information at our fingertips that would make the traders of 20 years ago jealous.

Therefore, it seems incredible that despite these advances in technology and the reduction in spread and commissions drags, traders are still not much better off.

Brokers offer all sorts of webinars, technical packages, and ways of helping their clients make money. While some brokers are the unscrupulous ne’er-do-wells who would leave you for dead in a poorly lit alley, and take the other side of their clients’ trades because they know most clients will lose money in six months, other brokers make money from commissions and financing fees.