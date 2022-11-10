Alpha FX offers more than forex

Foreign exchange (forex) markets, in which trillions of dollars are traded daily, have been manic this year as the US Federal Reserve leads the way on tightening monetary policy and currencies struggle against a strong greenback. Not hedging exposure to currency fluctuations can come at a severe cost, as recently demonstrated by Wizz Air (WIZZ). It has reversed its no-hedging policy and will now cover its US dollar exposure to fuel costs in light of continued volatility in commodity prices.

The UK is the biggest centre for forex activity in the world, taking 38 per cent of global market revenue, according to latest data from the Bank of England. There are several London-listed options for investors interested in the sector. One example is Argentex (AGFX), which pointed to favourable market dynamics in this week's half-year results in which it posted a 75 per cent revenue uplift.