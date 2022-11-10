Bargain Shares: On the hunt for hidden small-cap gems

Pre-tax profit forecast raised 87 per cent for 2022/23 financial year

Kempstone Hill Wind Farm locks in 250 per cent increase to wholesale electricity price

Potential for positive news flow on Greater Perth Area development farm-out process

Shares trading on forward cash-adjusted PE ratio of 4.5

Investors have yet to fully appreciate the scale of last month’s earnings upgrade from Parkmead (PMG: 56p), a UK and Netherlands focused energy group.

Previously, house broker FinnCap had been embedding an average Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas price of €80 per MWh into its forecasts for the 2022/23 financial year for Parkmead’s low-cost onshore gas portfolio in the Netherlands. However, analyst Jonathan Wright has raised the input in his model to €125 per MWh, in line with the forward curve to June 2023. This is the key reason why Wright upgraded his full-year revenue estimate by 61 per cent to £22.6mn and almost doubled his pre-tax profit estimate from £9mn to £17.4mn.