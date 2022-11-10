Keeping the world moving

In 2022, the digital world often seems more dazzling than the real one. Artificial intelligence, 5G, virtual reality headsets, and Abba-shaped avatars are hard to compete with, after all. However, the physical underpinnings of modern life remain extraordinary – specifically the processes that allow goods to move thousands of miles at the click of a button.

If you order a jumper from your living room in the UK, the product that arrives on your doorstep will have completed a mammoth journey. It’s likely to have been made in a factory in Asia and moved to a port such as Shenzhen or Shanghai. On arrival at the port, it will have been loaded onto a containership as long as the Empire State Building is tall, alongside 200,000 tonnes of other goods.

Around four weeks later (in normal times), it will have arrived in a port such as Felixstowe or Southampton, only to be transported by road to a UK warehouse. It will then have been shifted overnight to a regional distribution centre, before finally being delivered to your door. During the last leg of its odyssey, your jumper will have been scanned over 260 times.