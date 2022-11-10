/
Keeping the world moving

Businesses that move goods from A to B had an excellent pandemic as supply chains stuttered. But what happens next?
November 10, 2022

In 2022, the digital world often seems more dazzling than the real one. Artificial intelligence, 5G, virtual reality headsets, and Abba-shaped avatars are hard to compete with, after all. However, the physical underpinnings of modern life remain extraordinary – specifically the processes that allow goods to move thousands of miles at the click of a button. 

If you order a jumper from your living room in the UK, the product that arrives on your doorstep will have completed a mammoth journey. It’s likely to have been made in a factory in Asia and moved to a port such as Shenzhen or Shanghai. On arrival at the port, it will have been loaded onto a containership as long as the Empire State Building is tall, alongside 200,000 tonnes of other goods.

Around four weeks later (in normal times), it will have arrived in a port such as Felixstowe or Southampton, only to be transported by road to a UK warehouse. It will then have been shifted overnight to a regional distribution centre, before finally being delivered to your door. During the last leg of its odyssey, your jumper will have been scanned over 260 times. 

