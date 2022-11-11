Ideas Farm: Passive saturation?

Models failed to reveal passive's market sway

(But no one seemed to notice...)

Lots of idea-generating content

It turns out that passive investors own a whole lot more of the stock market than anyone thought. That’s according to a recent paper called ‘The passive-ownership share is double what you think it is’ by Alex Chinco of Baruch College and Marco Sammon of Harvard Business School, which concludes that passives’ share of the US stock market amounted to at least 38 per cent in 2020. That’s a pretty huge jump from other estimates, such as the 15 per cent calculated by the Investment Company Institute.

The authors’ methodology is worth going over. The pair went beyond the assumption that it is only index mutual and exchange-traded funds that make up the passive universe. They analysed the closing trading volumes of companies added or removed from indices on “reconstitution days” – days when benchmark constituents are updated to ensure correct representation – to also work out the ownership of direct indexers (those who buy all the underlying shares in an index directly, rather than via a fund structure) who benchmarked against the S&P 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 2000.