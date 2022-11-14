A chronically undervalued healthcare opportunity

First-half pre-tax profit of £2mn largely unchanged, but strong second-half showing anticipated

Pioneer Healthcare wins multiple contracts since acquisition

Contract extensions at 15 urgent care centres worth £37mn underpin recurring income

The NHS is in crisis. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic there were 4.4mn people on a waiting list for care, an eye-watering level. There are now 7.1mn as suspension of non-urgent services and changes to individuals’ behaviour during the pandemic meant that a ‘hidden’ backlog of cases is now becoming visible. Waiting times are material, too, not helped by acute NHS staffing shortages.

One way to reduce pressure on hospitals and help cut waiting lists is by enlisting more help from the private sector. This is not new – the pandemic demanded unprecedented block-booking arrangements with private health care operators. However, given the staffing shortages across all sectors of the NHS, private health care companies will have to play an even greater role in the future if the government is going to provide a service the public demand.

This is good news for Derby-based Totally (TLY:29.5p), a £59mn market capitalisation private provider of high-quality care for patients and wellbeing services in the workplace. Its services include the provision of urgent treatment centres, NHS 111 and GP Out of Hours (GPOOH) services on behalf of the NHS; physiotherapy and dermatology services to the NHS such as First Contact Practitioner, meaning that patients can bypass their GP, thus freeing up appointments and reducing waiting times; and insourcing services (Pioneer Healthcare) which utilise in-house consultants and nursing teams across specialities (endoscopy, ophthalmology, ear nose and throat, orthopaedics and urology) with activities encompassing diagnostics, day-case surgery and outpatient activity.

Although group first-half underlying pre-tax profit was largely unchanged at £2mn on 14 per cent higher revenue of £70mn, expect a strong showing in the second half as its Pioneer division benefits from rising NHS demand to reduce spiralling waiting lists. It’s already happening. Since the acquisition of Pioneer in the first half, the business has landed a £5mn one-year contract and four contract extensions worth £4.5mn. Chief executive Wendy Lawrence highlights an “increase in opportunities as the NHS refines its plans to meet commitments for no further increases in waiting list numbers.”

This explains why house broker Allenby Capital sees divisional revenues doubling to £20.2mn in the current year (accounting for 14 per cent of the group total of £140mn) and gross profit increasing from £1.8mn to £5.8mn, representing 22 per cent of the broking house’s group gross profit estimate of £25.9mn, up from £22.9mn in the prior year. These seem sensible predictions given that Pioneer is focused on higher-end elective procedures which command enhanced margins.

Around two-thirds of the incremental £3mn group profit earned is expected to be converted into pre-tax profit, hence Allenby’s maintained pre-tax profit estimate of £5.7mn for the 12 months to 31 March 2023, which supports a sharp rise in earnings per share (EPS) from 1.92p to 3p. On this basis, the shares are priced on a price/earnings (PE) ratio of 9.8 and offer a dividend yield of 3.4 per cent, last year’s 1p a share annual payout is underpinned by a forecast reversal of the first-half working capital build that should see net cash more than double from £7.4mn to £16.8mn (9.2p a share) by 31 March 2023. Moreover, as Totally wins more contracts then expect the earnings momentum to be maintained into the 2023/24 financial year, when Allenby predict pre-tax profit and EPS could rise to £7.9mn and 4.1p, respectively, based on revenue of £160mn.

Prospects for 116 per cent earnings growth over the two-year forecast period, coupled with the obvious need for the NHS to outsource more to cut waiting lists, were key bull points when I initiated coverage in the summer (‘Alpha Research: Profit from supporting NHS frontline services’, 28 July 2022). The investment case remains firmly intact, and I maintain my 70p target price. Buy.

■ Simon Thompson's latest book Successful Stock Picking Strategies and his previous book Stock Picking for Profit can be purchased online at www.ypdbooks.com at £16.95 each plus £3.95 postage and packaging. Details of the content can be viewed on www.ypdbooks.com.

Promotion: Subject to stock availability, both books can be purchased for £25 plus £5.75 postage and packaging.