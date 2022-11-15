How can we finance the purchase of a country home and city flat?

This investor should focus on total returns rather than dividends and aim to maximise compounding She should make property decisions that give her the time to deal with life changes ahead and sufficient financial flexibility to accommodate unforeseen events She could consider extra contributions to her workplace pension

Reader Portfolio Jean 31 Description DB pension, Isa and general investment account invested in funds, cash. Objectives Buy flat and country home within five years, generate rent from property, start family, travel, retire in 30-40 years, grow investments to help fund retirement, average annual return of 5%, move unwrapped investments into Isa, invest more in clean energy. Portfolio type Investing for goals

Jean is 31, works part time and earns £26,000 a year which only just covers her living costs. She is studying for a Master’s degree and hopes to earn around £40,000 in about a year’s time.