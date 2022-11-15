/
How can we finance the purchase of a country home and city flat?

November 15, 2022
By James Norrington and Tanya Pein
  • This investor should focus on total returns rather than dividends and aim to maximise compounding
  • She should make property decisions that give her the time to deal with life changes ahead and sufficient financial flexibility to accommodate unforeseen events
  • She could consider extra contributions to her workplace pension
Reader Portfolio
Jean 31
Description

DB pension, Isa and general investment account invested in funds, cash.

Objectives

Buy flat and country home within five years, generate rent from property, start family, travel, retire in 30-40 years, grow investments to help fund retirement, average annual return of 5%, move unwrapped investments into Isa, invest more in clean energy.

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Jean is 31, works part time and earns £26,000 a year which only just covers her living costs. She is studying for a Master’s degree and hopes to earn around £40,000 in about a year’s time.

