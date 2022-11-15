Making waves

First-half pre-tax profit of £2.1mn reverses Covid-impacted loss of £3.1mn

Revenue quadruples to £18.8mn in six-month period

Annual revenue forecast of £56.6mn underpins pre-tax profit estimate of £6.8mn and EPS of 3.8p

Aim-traded SRT Marine Systems (SRT:49p), a global leader in AIS, an advanced identification communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels, is set fair to deliver a material increase in annual revenue and profit after reporting a sea-change in first-half profitability.

The move back into profit was driven by the group’s systems business (revenue up from £0.5mn to £13.6mn) including a £40mn marine domain awareness (MDA) system contract (awarded in January 2022) to track, monitor and manage all maritime activity in territorial waters for a Middle Eastern client. Implementation of that contract has since been accelerated, hence why house broker FinnCap is factoring in a full-year revenue contribution of £46mn from SRT’s systems division in its annual revenue estimate of £56mn to underpin its pre-tax profit forecast of £6.8mn.