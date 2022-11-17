The best platforms to hold investment trusts

The size and features of your portfolio will determine which platform works best for you

Holding investment trusts tends to be cheaper than holding funds

Do not forget about customer service and shareholder rights

While they have some features in common with open-ended funds, investors will do well not to forget that investment trusts are still companies, and that platforms treat them as such.

Investment trusts are in fact a pretty special type of company, with the ability to add strength and diversification to a portfolio in difficult times – you can read more about it in our investment trust-themed supplement. In order to make the most of them, and indeed of any type of investment, you want to make sure that platform costs are not eating up too much of your returns.