A biological detection winner

$1.3mn contract win from a US customer for wearable radiation detectors

£4.9mn award from UK government department

Sedgefield-based Kromek (KMK:8.75p), a radiation detection technology company focused on the medical imaging and nuclear markets, has secured a three-year contract worth £4.9mn with a UK government department to develop and supply biological threat detection systems. It’s a significant award for a group that generated £12mn of annual revenue in its last financial year.

It is also a recognition of Kromek’s expertise and leadership in this field. The contract extends to the development of systems capable of identifying and geo-locating other biological threats. Furthermore, it underlines management’s guidance at the time of the annual results (‘Kromek’s record sales visibility is materially undervalued’, 2 August 2022) to expect a material increase in revenue for the 12 months to 30 April 2023, buoyed by new contract wins. It’s not the only major order either. Earlier this month Kromek landed a $1.3mn (£1.1mn) order from a US customer for its high-performance wearable personal radiation detector that helps guard against the threat of nuclear terrorism and the illicit movement of nuclear materials.