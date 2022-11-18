/
How can I grow my children’s nest eggs ethically?

This investor wants to invest her children’s money ethically and simply
November 18, 2022
By Darius McDermott and Martin Watkins
  • This investor wants to use her children's Jisas, and her own Sipp and Isa to help fund their university and adult life costs
  • Although the majority of the children's portfolios should be in equities at the moment a bond could be a good addition
  • She could also consider adding property and alternative assets for diversification, preserving purchasing power and long-term growth
Reader Portfolio
Katarina’s children 10 and 7
Description

Junior Sipps and Jisas invested in funds and direct shareholdings

Objectives

Build up children’s and own Sipps and Isas to help cover university costs and adult life expenses, prioritise saving into Junior Sipps and own accounts, protect Isas from inflation and target long-term growth with pensions, invest ethically with simple portfolios, invest children’s portfolios in same way as each other, limit costs of investing, involve children in account management when older.

Portfolio type
Investing for children

Katarina is 42 and earns £95,000 a year before tax. She has two children aged seven and 10. She contributes £250 a month to their junior individual savings accounts (Jisas) although will stop doing this at the end of the tax year. She also contributes £2,880 a year to each of their junior self-invested personal pensions (Sipps).

