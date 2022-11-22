Tapping into a strong earnings cycle

First-half operating profit surges 230 per cent to £1.75mn on 22 per cent higher revenue of £10mn

Fourth consecutive six-month period of revenue growth

Full-year adjusted EPS set to double to 22.2p, rising to 27.4p (2023/24) following 43 and 47 per cent earnings upgrades

Net cash of £22.7mn (143p a share)

Maldon-based semiconductor chip maker and designer CML Microsystems (CML:430p) has delivered eye-catching first half results that prompted house broker Shore Capital to push through massive earnings upgrades.

CML is a play on the high-growth industrial communications market, providing integrated circuits to distributors and system integrators. In the six-month trading period, recovery in existing markets (public safety, maritime and mission critical wireless voice and data communications) enabled the operational gearing of the business to really kick in, hence why a high proportion of the cash profit uplift for the full year (upgraded from £4.4mn to £5.8mn) passes through to pre-tax profit (forecast raised 40 per cent to £3.5mn on revenue of £20.5mn). Although a strong US dollar benefited first-half revenue, around 80 per cent of sales are transacted in the currency, it wasn’t a major factor behind the 230 per cent growth in operating profit as a high proportion of input costs are non-sterling, too.