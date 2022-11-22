Ten Genuine Growth shares

Growth, or more accurately its absence, has featured heavily in the UK news cycle this past week.

While the chancellor Jeremy Hunt sought to frame his Autumn Statement as a plan for growth, it was "stability" – in the form of higher taxes, lower spending, and a path to eventually reduce borrowing – that got top billing. Judging by his comments, Hunt is in little doubt that the economy will face a painful contraction before it can grow.

That recession is likely to precipitate a 7 per cent fall in real household disposable income, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies, which calls it “the biggest fall in living memory and off the back of very poor income growth for many years”. The think-tank’s director, Paul Johnson, did not mince his words in his analysis of the plan, as he accused successive governments of “a long-term failure to grow the economy”.